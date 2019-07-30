Houston boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From an electronic music show to a showcase concert, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Crizzly

Hip hop and EDM DJ Crizzly performs at Stereo Live on Friday night. Free entry before midnight with RSVP.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: Free (RSVP); $5 (Express Entry - Early Bird)

Song and Story: Discovering the Soul of Good Music

The Hines Center presents "Song + Story: Discovering the Soul of Good Music" free summer concert series. The featured artist for this week: Fre Wuhn. The series is an opportunity to experience the inspiration and connect with the backstory that is the foundation of good music. Saint Arnold Brewing Company is a generous supporter of this event and is providing complimentary brews each week!

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer, 500 Fannin St., #100

Price: Free

La Zenda Norteña and Adriel Favela

Houston, it's been fun! Join us on Friday for the final show for this year's Miller Lite Conciertos Originales. And what better way to conclude such an epic series of concerts than with two amazing artists: Adriel Favela and La Zenda Norteña. It's going to be another memorable night of good music and great tasting beer so don't miss out!

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Revention Music Center, 520 Texas Ave.

Price: Free

