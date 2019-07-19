Houston boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a summer concert series to a late night retro party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Song + Story: Discovering the Soul of good music free summer concert series

The Song + Story Series is an opportunity to experience the inspiration and connect with the backstory that is the foundation of good music. The Featured Artist for this week: Ben Jarrad.

When: Friday, July 19, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer, 500 Fannin St., #100

Price: Free

Kinda Super Disco

Kinda Super Disco continues its amazing 2019 lineup with another heavy hitter — half of the Grammy award-winning duo, Deep Dish. Having huge hits like P.A.T.T. and Say Hello, Sharam went on to create Yoshitosh and push a brand of sound perfect for KSD! Performing at an intimate venue with very limited capacity, you will be able to enjoy — up close and personal — the amazing Sharam.

When: Friday, July 19, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.

Price: $12 (Discount Ticket)

SQUNTO

Squnto performs at Stereo Live, with support from DJ M3nace and Machine Rex.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $10 (Tier 1)

Decadence: Late Night Gatsby Party

Inspired by the art deco hotels and grand cafes of the 1920s, Prohibition Supperclub and Bar is a step back in time to when the parties were grander and life was a cabaret. Put on your vintage duds and prepare to party like Hemingway and Fitzgerald, with some modern touches to satisfy a 2019 crowd.

When: Saturday, July 20, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.

Price: Free - $10

