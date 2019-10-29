Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From spooky bar crawls to a murder mystery dinner, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Nightly Spirits

From the event description:

Nightly Spirits is scaring up a boozy good time for all those daring enough to toast with ghosts this Halloween. Embark on a journey that focuses on the most outstanding, frightening and haunted history that is concentrated at the center of this city.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Charbar, 305 Travis St.

Price: $25

Cooking Class

From the Cooking Classes by Golden Apron deal description:

During a hands-on cooking class with a chef, participants learn to cook their favorite dish while sipping on wine or beer.

Where: 1101-18 Uptown Park Blvd.

Price: $49 (34% discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

Houston Halloween Bar Crawl

From the Trick or Drink: Houston Halloween Bar Crawl deal description:

Party people can throw on their scariest costume to join a Halloween-themed bar crawl and visit some of the best bars in town.

Where: 2416 Brazos St.

Price: $10 (50% discount off regular price)

Murder Mystery Show and Dinner

From the Birraporetti's deal description:

Guests dine on a buffet featuring Italian favorites such as lasagna, chicken alfredo and pasta, while helping actors crack the mystery case.

Where: 500 Louisiana St.

Price: $35 (41% discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

