Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From cocktail workshop to a wine tasting, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Coffee cocktail workshop

From the event description:

This workshops is the perfect experience to learn how to make two emblematic coffee-based cocktails. We are going to start by learning how to make an espresso martini. Then we will move on to the coffee negroni/espresso toni, a nice warm-weather beverage.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 5-6 p.m.

Where: The Annex HTX, 2007 Commerce St.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The great vegan cook-off

From the event description:

We are very excited to announce the great vegan cook-off at the midtown Houston vegan farmers market. Join us and taste the best vegan food locally made by local businesses. There will also be live music, face painting, artists, amazing desserts, beautiful crafts and much more! Invite everyone you know so we can make this vegan cook-off one to remember!

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Midtown Houston Farmers Market, 1701 Elgin St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine and macaron tasting event

From the event description:

Come join us for another wine and macaron tasting here at Sable Gate Winery! We will feature a flight of seven wines paired with seven delicious macaron flavors made by Rusellesprout's macarons. Feel free to stay after the tasting to purchase more macarons and wine!

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Sable Gate Winery, 2600 Travis St., Suite 104

Price: $24

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Macaron magic workshop

From the event description:

In this hands-on baking class, I will unveil my secrets of creating the perfect Parisian macarons. Mastering these delicate cookies means perfecting the crisp shell, making light, sweet fillings and carefully assembling for stunning results. You'll learn both the art and the science behind this French delicacy.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Happy Macaron, 1210 E. 29th St.

Price: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted wine tasting

From the La Fuente Winery deal description:

Winery producing Chilean wines invites guests to enjoy five tasty vintages. Choose from three options: $36 for a tasting of five wines for two people ($50 value), or $73.50 for atasting of five wines for four people ($100 value).

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East

Price: from $36 (28% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.