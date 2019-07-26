Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From a curated dinner to a seven-course chef's table dining experience, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Poitín & 8th Wonder collabor8tion dinner and beer

From the event description:

Join us for a carefully curated dinner by chef Dom Lee and beer pairings featuring Htown's favorite brew "8th Wonder Beer." The menu includes passed appetizers, marinated tomato salad with charred corn, family-style mains, and sweet tea and lemonade.

When: Friday, July 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards St., #100

Price: $58

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Craft Pita Pop Up Lunch @ Decatur

From the event description:

Be the first to try Craft Pita's food! Ticket valid for hummus, chicken pita and a tahini blondie. No modifications; notify us if vegan or gluten free.

When: Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

3rd Annual Cubano & Craft

From the event description:

Come experience a day of Cuban culture, Cuban cuisine and craft beer. Strictly Street Salsa will be teaching Salsa dance lessons at Cubano & Craft this Saturday! There will be one session at 2 p.m. and another at 3 p.m. Also at Cubano & Craft: Cuban-style rum tasting, Cuban cigars and rolling demonstration, Cuban-style coffee, Cuban food and of course a lot of craft beer!

When: Saturday, July 27, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Spindletap Brewery, 10622 Hirsch Road

Price: Free; $10 (dance lesson)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Farmers Market

From the event description:

Shop from local farms and vendors without leaving Midtown Houston! Visit Elizabeth Baldwin Park every Saturday to browse a fresh assortment of produce and prepared foods from a curated selection of Houston's best farmers, bakers and chefs.

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.

Where: 1702 Elgin St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TableOne Dinner Series

From the event description:

TableOne at Royal Sonesta Houston — one of the only chef's tables of its kind in the city — offers diners an intimate and interactive adventure in the heart of the bustling kitchen. TableOne hosts a monthly chef's table dining experience that spotlights stops on the global culinary path that brought Executive Chef Robert Graham to Houston. The delectable journey begins with a dip in Cabo San Luca, where Graham was top toque at the private and ultra-excusive El Dorado Golf & Beach Club. It's seven courses, with five wine pairings!

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: 2222 W. Loop South

Price: $150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.