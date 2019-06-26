Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From a South American wine dinner to a brewery tour, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

South American wine dinner

From the event description:

Join the waitlist for an incredible evening as Chef Daniel Wolfe and Chef David Cordua team up to bring you an incredible immersive culinary tour of South America through an artfully prepared menu and wine pairings. Our menu was crafted to reflect the vibrant flavors and culinary traditions of countries like Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and many more!

When: Friday, June 28, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Wolfe Den, 2324 Commerce St.

Price: $95 (waitlist)

Luau brunch

From the event description:

Everyone come get laid on Sunday at the "Luau Brunch." We will have all the normal things that make a luau party fun, but also add some fun and creatve ideas! Also dont forget the pig roast! If you and your group want your own roast, make sure to reserve it in advance, trust me you dont want to pass it up!

When: Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards St., #100

Price: Free

Bitches Who Brunch

From the event description:

Sunday brunch has never been so glam. Grab your girlfriends and a mimosa (or three) for Bitches Who Brunch, a first-class yet relaxing afternoon of music, comedy and show-stopping striptease featuring the world-famous Moonlight Dolls. You'll be dazzled by the Dolls' signature pop-up style that promises a one-of-a-kind weekend thrill.

When: Sunday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.

Price: $15

Up to 44% off beer and mini golf

From the Under the Radar Brewery deal description:

Guests can taste craft brews ranging from blonde ales to fruity seasonal beers and play a round of miniature golf as well. What's included, per person: A flight of beer, a pint of beer, a to-go pint glass and a round of miniature golf.

Where: 1506 Truxillo St., South Central Houston

Price: from $15 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 41% off brewery tour

From the HTX Brewery Tours deal description:

Beer-lovers can enjoy visiting breweries and learning about the production process. Restaurant food stops included in the tour. The Enthusiast Tour includes: Visit to three breweries with one beer at each location. Each tour includes transportation, bottled water, snacks and beer tasting.

When: Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 12 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: 301 Milam St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $59 (31 percent discount off regular price)

