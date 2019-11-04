Houston boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From karate classes to bowling, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Up to 90% off kids' martial-arts classes

From the Kids Love Martial Arts deal description:

Kids develop focus, confidence, self-discipline and self-respect while learning self-defense skills that make them bully-proof. Choose between two options: 10-class pass and one private lesson for kids, including initiation and uniform ($210 value), or 20-class pass and two private lessons for kids, including initiation and uniform ($385 value).

Where: 10120 Hammerly Blvd., Northwest Houston

Price: from $20 (90% discount off regular price)

Up to 62% off scavenger challenge

From the Zombie Scavengers deal description:

Team completes challenges and scavenges the city in search of supplies that will allow them to survive a zombie apocalypse. Teams use their smartphones to search the city, complete challenges and answer trivia questions to collect supplies necessary to survive a zombie apocalypse. Choose from a Zombie Scavenger Challenge for one team, two teams or three teams.

Where: 900 Smith St., Inner Loop

Price: from $15 (62% discount off regular price)

Up to 50% off at Houston Indoor Paintball

From the Houston Indoor Paintball deal description:

Unlimited play — includes gun rental, safety mask, vest, unlimited air refills. Paintballs are not included. Choose from four options: Paintball admission and rental package for two people ($40), four people ($80), six people ($120) or 15 people ($300).

Where: 6666 Gulf Freeway, Gulfgate - Pine Valley

Price: from $40 (50% discount off regular price)

Up to 45% off bowling packages

From the iT'Z- Willowbrook deal description:

Bowling package at family fun center includes an hour of bowling, shoes, access to the all-you-can-eat buffet and unlimited video game play. The all-you-can-eat buffet includes pizza, pasta, a salad bar, a potato bar, plenty of desserts and unlimited fountain beverages, coffee and tea. Unlimited video game play is good for all games that do not give out tickets or prizes.

Where: 18355 Tomball Parkway, Willowbrook

Price: $45 (41% discount off regular price)

Up to 46% off inflatable playground passes

From the Pump It Up deal description:

Kids run and jump in bounce houses and on other inflatable playground equipment. Choose from two options: $34.50 for a 10-punch pass for open jump or family jump ($65 value) or $121 for a weekday Classic Birthday Party for up to 15, valid Monday–Thursday ($189 value).

Where: 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 415,

Price: from $34.50 (46% discount off regular price)

