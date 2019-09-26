Houston boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From this year's Viet Cultural Festival to discounted ice skating sessions, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Viet Cultural Festival 2019

From the event description:

Immerse yourself in the rich culture as we celebrate the Vietnamese heritage through the first ever, brand new festival of its kind in Houston - featuring traditional games, cultural activities, performances, and - of course - authentic Vietnamese food. It's fun for the whole family!

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: NRG Center - Hall D, 1 NRG Park

Price: $5-$7

Take Me Outdoors Houston

From the event description:

Celebrate the great outdoors and get back to nature at this family-friendly event. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department provides hands-on activities, booths and information about natural resources in Houston.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Price: Free

Texas Zydeco & Blues Fest

From the event description:

Come experience one of the best music festivals in Houston!

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-10 p.m.

Where: MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Road

Price: $12-$125

Sundays in the Park

From the event description:

Families are invited to enjoy lawn games, activities and more at Discovery Green each Sunday this fall.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Price: Free

Up to 30% off ice skating

From the Ice at the Galleria deal description:

Instructors give a quick lesson before customers enjoy a holiday free skate.

When: Expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Ice at the Galleria, 5015 Westheimer Road

Price: Basic Birthday Party Package for up to 10 People, $142 (14% discount off regular price)

