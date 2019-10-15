Houston boasts a hot lineup of charity events this week

Looking to make a difference this week?

From a social impact meeting to a church bazaar, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

YANA Houston monthly meeting

From the event description:

Join us for our next Yale Alumni Nonprofit Alliance (YANA) monthly meeting where we bring together Yalies and friends involved in or just interested in what's going on in the social impact community in Houston. Bring your ideas and questions. Refreshments will be served.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, 600 Travis St., Floor 21

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ladies luncheon

From the event description:

Join us for this great cause! Enjoy a fabulous luncheon with great entertainment. Your contribution will make a difference to a child.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Bougainvilleas, 12126 Westheimer Road

Price: $100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comp-U-Dopt Oktoberfest

From the event description:

Don your Lederhosen and dust off your dirndl! Comp-U-Dopt's Oktoberfest is a night to remember. Come celebrate with great craft beer, wine, German food and live music, all while helping support our mission.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Comp-U-Dopt, 1602 Airline Drive

Price: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

St. Monica Catholic Church bazaar

From the event description:

Bring the family and come out to St. Monica to enjoy good music, zydeco, entertainment family fun and more. Festivities kick off Friday with super duper bingo in the St. Monica Church Hall. Bring your bingo marker and come out and have a good time!

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7- Sunday, Oct. 20 8 p.m.

Where: St. Monica Catholic Church, 8421 W. Montgomery Road

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.