Here's what to do in Houston this week

From a global disease discussion to an art exhibition, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

YANA Evening Tea: Meeting Global Healthcare Challenges

From the event description:

Please join us for a special evening, featuring Dr. Sharmila Anandasabapathy '93, in an informal discussion with Dr. Elizabeth Yu Chiao MPH '93, about how they seek to develop novel, environmentally-appropriate technologies and approaches to addressing the global disease burden. This includes the development and validation of innovative mobile-applications for clinical care, point-of-care diagnostic technologies and portable, low-cost devices for the diagnosis and management of chronic, non-communicable diseases worldwide.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center, McNair Campus, 7200 Cambridge St., Conference Room A & B

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dorian Electra Concert

From the event description:

Rising pop star Dorian Electra (pronouns: they/them/theirs) makes music that defies gender norms. In the past year, their work has gained a rapidly growing queer cult following as well as critical praise from Pitchfork, Billboard, Paper Magazine, The Fader and more.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m.-Wednesday, Sept. 25, 12 a.m.

Where: Satellite HTX (Indoor), 6922 Harrisburg

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Borderlust Art Exhibition Opening

From the event description:

Eduardo Galeano, Mauricio Paz Viola and Justin Earl Grant celebrate their second exhibition entitled 'Borderlust,' which is a reflection on the dynamic experience of how we construct our identity as an emancipatory and paradoxical process. The collection presents a series of silhouettes of the human figure whose limits are traced and show the interconnection of the subject with the whole.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, 3315 Sul Ross St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.