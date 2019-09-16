Here's what to do in Houston this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a film screening to an alien-themed party, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Green film series: 'Hot Grease'

Set in Houston, in the shadow of the nation's oil industry, "Hot Grease" tells the surprising story of how the biodiesel industry is turning an ostensibly worthless raw material (spent kitchen grease) into a renewable energy source capable of fueling cars, buses and fleets of trucks throughout the country.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Rice Media Center, 2030 University Blvd.

Admission: Free

Secret Silent Disco

Travel into a secret dance experience and watch as hundreds of people dance in silence, while listening to music via wireless headphones.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 10 p.m.-Thursday, Sept. 19, 2 a.m.

Where: Base Houston, 801 Congress St.

Admission: Free

Interior designers showcase

Want to be a part of the showcase and get in on this fabulous opportunity? We are encouraging new interior designers, student designers and interior decorators to attend.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Danish Inspirations, 3775 Fondren Road

Admission: Free

Free salsa and bachata party

A live band will play three sets. They will be performing a variety of salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia songs. In between sets, we will offer two optional salsa or bachata classes.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sambuca, 909 Texas Ave.

Admission: Free

Storm Area 51 party

We are all fascinated with the unknown and aliens, but none of us is actually storming Area 51 on Sept. 20. Well, you can, but the rest of us will support you by partying in UFO fashion!

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 9 p.m.-Friday, Sept. 20, 4 a.m.

Where: Concrete Cowboy, 5317 Washington Ave.

Admission: Free

