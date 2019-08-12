Here's what to do in Houston this week

From a job fair to a restaurant pop-up, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The Houston nursing and healthcare job fair

Join us at our healthcare hiring event! Meet face to face with hiring managers. All candidates must have a healthcare degree or certification. There are hundreds of jobs and free resume reviews.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W. Alabama St.

Admission: Free

What does Medicare for all really mean?

The Doctors For Change Access to Care Committee is excited to announce this year's annual forum which will cover Universal Health Care/Medicare for All. Over the past several months, the idea of universal health care and Medicare for All has been frequently discussed, by politicians, business leaders, and government employees. The purpose of the forum is to hear from experts on health care policy and to discuss what a universal healthcare system in the United States could entail, as well as the potential upsides and downsides of such a system.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: United Way of Greater Houston, 50 Waugh Drive

Admission: Free (DFC Member Admission); $10 (Student Admission); $15 (Non-DFC Members)

White Oak Music Hall's "Open Hall Bash"

Please join us for White Oak Music Hall's annual Open Hall Bash! It's a chance to celebrate our clients and partners with our private events team. Danny Ray & The Acoustic Production will be on stage as drinks flow and our partnered caterers feature some of thier newest and best creations! Plus, fun entertainment and surprises from J&D Entertainment, raffle prizes, and more!

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main St.

Admission: Free

ManyChat demo and happy hour in Houston

Join us for a discussion about the future of marketing, specifically about messenger marketing. Where is the industry headed? Where is ManyChat going to position itself, and what steps are we taking to get there? What hurdles do we see on the horizon?

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Dean's Downtown, 316 Main St.

Admission: Free

"Welcome to the Neighborhood" BuffBrew & Poitín Pop-up!

Poitín and Chef Dom Lee would like to welcome Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. and Chef Arash Kharat to the neighborhood.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-11:30 p.m.

Where: Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards St., #100

Admission: Free

