Here's what to do in Houston this week

From a human trafficking consortium to a concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Houston area human trafficking health care consortium

Join us in honor of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons. In 2013, the United Nations (UN) Member States adopted a resolution and designated July 30 as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. This resolution declared that such a day was necessary to "raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights."

When: Tuesday, July 30, 7-9:30 a.m.

Where: Third Coast, 6550 Bertner Ave., #F6

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Make A Wish Maggiano's Murder Mystery dinner!

Join us for an evening of mystery benefiting Make A Wish. It will be a night of Murder, Mystery, Make A Wish and Maggiano's. Chef Jon will be serving up a three-course family-style dinner of some of Maggiano's favorites while performers from The Murder Mystery Company lead you through an exciting mystery tour. We will have a silent auction to raise more funds for this amazing cause.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 2019 Post Oak Blvd.

Admission: $55

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Gumbo," a documentary by Alyssa Rachelle

"Gumbo" is a award-winning documentary that explores the origins of one of the South's most popular dishes and the people who love it! You are invited to enjoy the film, followed by a serving of gumbo (by Executive Chef Rhonda Russell), wine (by Taste of Collection Cellars), and a panel discussion. Each guest will leave with a swag bag filled with awesome gumbo related items!

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The DeLuxe Theater 'Gallery Space,' 3305 Lyons Ave.

Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tropical social at Lawless

Get your salsa and bachata fix with our free pop-up tropical Latin party in Downtown Houston. This is the best and most fun way to learn, practice and have fun dancing salsa, bachata and merengue! We welcome singles, couples, newbies and pros. Everyone helps each other learn and improve their techniques with great music and fun people!

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Lawless Spirits & Kitchen, 909 Texas Ave., #2A

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Concert for Life 2019

The 7th Concert for Life, supporting Houston Pregnancy Help Centers, is coming back to the Revention Music Center. It is totally free, but thanks to our generous underwriters, $92 will automatically be donated for each of the first 500 people in attendance. The concert features original music from Father David Michael Moses.

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: Revention Music Center, 520 Texas Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

