Here's what to do in Houston this week

From a Museum After Dark (MAD) summer luau at to screening of "Texas II," there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Houston: Stella & Dot Fall 2019 Debut and Meet Stella & Dot event

We are so excited for the new Fall 2019 line! Come join our local Stylist community for an evening of fun!

When: Tuesday, July 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Currie Heidt's House, 5110 Yarwell

Admission: Free

MAD Happy Hour - The Summer Luau Edition (Margarita And Daiquiri )

There is nothing like a great tropical party. Join us for Museum After Dark (MAD) Happy Hour as we enjoy summer vibes. We will have specialty drinks, live music, contests, giveaways, games, free tours of the museum and surprise guests. All guests are encouraged (not mandatory) to wear tropical attire, so bring out your sunglasses, sandals, beach hats and other beach attire and let's party. The best outfit will win a prize!

When: Wednesday, July 17, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3816 Caroline St.

Admission: Free

Texas II Houston Screening

Comedy with English subtitles; directed by Masoud Atyabi. Cast includes: Mehdi Hashemi, Sam Derakhshani, Pejman Jamshidi, Nader Soleimani, Reza Naji, Behrang Alavi and Gabriela Petri.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark's River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.

Admission: $10 (Student with valid ID); $17 (Regular)

ZIA

Stereo Live Houston presents a performance by Zia. Event may contain strobe lighting, fog, and other special effects.

When: Thursday, July 18, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $5

