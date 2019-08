HOUSTON - While school may have begun for many children in the Houston area, H-E-B is hosting a Kid's Day Saturday for the first back-to-school weekend.

The in-store event will be from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at all H-E-B locations.

Each store's department will be filled with kid-friendly samples, games, activities and have face paintings and a balloon artist.

