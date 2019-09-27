Glow-in-the-dark slide: Houston's Typhoon Texas brings bright fun in the dark this weekend

HOUSTON - With the beginning of fall, all summer activities have officially come to an end, ​​​​but for Houstonians there is still a need to cool down due to our ongoing summer-like temperatures.

Fortunately, Houston's Typhoon Texas Water Park will remain open for one more weekend to host its popular glow-in the-dark night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

A giant slide lit up in neon color is the centerpiece of the big event.

Locals can cool down, enjoy a night swim and have some glow-in-the dark style fun.

Admission to the park is $24.95 online and $29.99 at the door. Kids 2 and under get in free.

Kids attractions will close at 7 p.m. that day.

ONE LAST NIGHT! 👏🏻 Enjoy an extra night of glow-in-the-dark thrilling slides and fun this SATURDAY September 28 from 4-9 pm (Kids attraction closes at 7pm) Buy Tickets here: https://www.typhoontexas.com/houston Publicado por Typhoon Texas Houston en Jueves, 26 de septiembre de 2019

In addition to Saturday, the park will also open from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday to host its first ever Barks N' Waves day.

On Barks N' Waves day pups can enjoy swimming and splashing, as well as plenty of activities such as a costume contest, a best trick contest, a best jump contest and a retrieving contest.

Admission to the park on Sunday will be $15 for adults and $5 for your furry bestfriend.

Pups must be registered online.

For more information about Barks N' Waves click here.

About the water park

Location: 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd Katy, TX

More info.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.