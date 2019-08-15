Food and drink is hot in Houston this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a masked brunch to a brewery tour, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Eyes Wide Shut — a masked brunch

From the event description:

"Eyes Wide Shut" was one of director Stanley Kubrick's masterpieces! Come bring your favorite masquerade mask and enjoy a brunch like no other at a place known for its brunch parties, Bisou! Let the sounds of the DJ complement the food that will be tantalizing your tastebuds! Call and reserve a table to eat and stay late to socialize and dance!

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Bisou, 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A-120

Price: Free

Brunch after the walk in the woods

From the event description:

Whether you went on the hike or not, join us for lunch and drinks at Canyon Creek! Dogs are allowed on the patio now! Huge menu of great food and drink choices. Our hike is done at about 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park so if you arrive before us, please grab a table outside.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Canyon Creek, 6603 Westcott St.

Price: Free

Marvel trivia bar crawl

From the event description:

More than five venues. Trivia at multiple bars. Awesome after party. View the event details on our website!

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Midtown Houston, 316 Main St.

Price: $15 (Group Ticket); $20 (Single Ticket)

The Brunch! mixer & market

From the event description:

We are back with our summer edition of your favorite mixer & market! Join us for a special fun-filled edition of The Brunch!, featuring a free yoga class, a free Dance House fitness class, live music, food and drink specials and a one of a kind vendor market! Mark your calendar, call up your friends and get ready for Sunday funday to remember!

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Pitch 25, 2120 Walker St.

Price: Free

Discounted brewery tour at HTX Tours

From the HTX Brewery Tours deal description:

Beer-lovers can enjoy visiting breweries and learning about the production process. Restaurant food stops included in the tour. The Enthusiast Tour for one ($59) two ($109) or four ($199) includes: Visit to three breweries, one beer at each location. Each tour includes transportation, bottled water, snacks, and beer tasting. Must be 21 or older.

When: Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Where: 301 Milam St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $59 (31 percent discount off regular price)

