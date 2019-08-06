Food and drink is hot in Houston this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From a wine tasting to a brewery deal, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Come Wine with Us: Amazing Sangiovese

From the event description:

This guided wine tasting will highlight five Sangiovese-based wines paired with bites from Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar. Sangiovese, a dark-berried vine, is the most widely planted grape variety in Italy. Virtually synonymous with the red wines of Tuscany, and all the romanticism that goes with the territory, Sangiovese is the core constituent in some of the great names in Italian wine. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a one-of-a-kind tasting experience through the exploration of the cultural, environmental, historical and social context of these regional wines, paired with bites carefully selected to create a distinct and unique flavor.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.

Price: $60 (ICCC Member)

Discounted hookah at Element Hookah Lounge

From the Element Hookah Lounge deal description:

Element Hookah Lounge invites customers to slow down and relax with hookah while listening to music in casual setting and laid-back atmosphere. Get your choice of one hookah with one refill for $16, or two hookahs for $22.

Where: 12805 Cullen Blvd., Southeast Houston

Price: from $16

Beer and mini-golf deal at Under the Radar Brewery

From the Under the Radar Brewery deal description:

Guests can taste craft brews ranging from blonde ales to fruity seasonal beers and play a round of miniature golf as well. What's included: A flight of beer, a pint of beer, Under the Radar Brewery stickers and a round of miniature golf for one ($15), two ($29) or four ($56).

Where: 1506 Truxillo St., South Central Houston

Price: from $15 (40 percent discount off regular price)

