Food and drink is hot in Houston this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a museum happy hour to a murder mystery dinner here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

MAD happy hour: The summer luau edition

From the event description:

There is nothing like a great tropical party. Join us for Museum After Dark (MAD) Happy Hour, as we enjoy summer vibes. We will have specialty drinks, live music, contest, giveaways, games, free tours of the museum and surprise guests. Guests are encouraged to wear tropical attire, so bring out your sunglasses, sandals, beach hats, beach attire, and lets party. The best outfit will win a prize!

When: Wednesday, July 17, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3816 Caroline St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NBMBAA Houston Summer Social

From the event description:

Come beat the heat with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA)! We're celebrating the start of summer and want you to join us. Free admission and one free drink ticket for members and registered attendees. Light bites will also be served. We also welcome you to meet the national volunteer coordination team and learn more about the exciting opportunities to volunteer at our 2019 national conference.

When: Friday, July 19, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Ogun Art + Wine, 920 Studemont St., #150

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cadillac Bar hosts viva el tequila festival

From the event description:

Dreaming of a Tequila-filled paradise? When life hands you lemons, bust out the tequila and the salt! Ditch the siesta and fiesta instead with Cadillac Bar at the fourth annual Viva El Tequila Fest. Enjoy signature cocktails, tequila pours and cold beer before diving into Cadillac's delicious collection of tacos.

When: Thursday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Where: 1802 Shepherd Drive

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

28% off wine tasting

From the La Fuente Winery deal description:

Winery producing Chilean wines invites guests to enjoy five tasty vintages. Choose from two options: $36 for tasting of five wines for two people ($50 value) or $73.50 for tasting of five wines for four people ($100 value).

Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East

Price: from $29 (28 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

