Electronic music is hot in Houston this week

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a jungle drum and bass DJ to a British progressive trance DJ, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

FRENZI with Marcus Visionary

From the event description:

Marcus Visionary has been at the forefront of the Jungle Drum & Bass scene in Toronto, Canada before its very inception. He's often referred to as Canada's No.1 DNB and Jungle export, as well as being an ambassador for the ever-evolving Jungle DNB sound worldwide. Marcus is one of the few artists out of North America who has built a strong foundation in the UK and Europe, as well as in the United States.

When: Friday, June 21, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.

Price: $10

DJ TJR

From the event description:

Thomas Joseph "TJR" Rozdilsky is an American DJ and music producer. He has built a formidable catalogue of original tracks and remixes since arriving on the scene in 2008. He is known for his three Beatport overall No.1s with "Funky Vodka," "What's Up Suckaz," and "Bounce Generation," his hit "Ode to Oi" and the certified Platinum song, "Don't Stop The Party" with Pitbull; TJR has achieved recognition.

When: Friday, June 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 22, 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $20 (Tier 1)

Rave 4.0

From the event description:

We're back again with the last installment of our massively popular rave series. All of the events in this series sold out in record time so don't snooze on tickets, this is your last chance. This time around we're bringing everything to the show, covering Chicago house, Detroit techno and rave classics.

When: Saturday, June 22, 9 p.m.- Sunday, June 23, 3 a.m.

Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 Main St., Suite 200

Price: $15 (nice tripsies)

Ilan Bluestone

From the event description:

Catch British progressive trance/EDM DJ and music producer Ilan Bluestone at Stereo Live.

When: Saturday, June 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 23, 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $15

