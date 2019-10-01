5 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

Looking to mix things up this week? From a night of deep conversations to a stand-up show, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Human HQ Stimulate Talk: The things that keep us alive

From the event description:

Join us for a contemplative night of discussion as we dig into our topic of "stimulate." We'll be talking about the things that move our souls as human beings. We'll leave our time together with a tank full of connection and dialogue as we delve into contemplation of the things that move us. Our organization is designed for growth-mindset people who love to connect with others and have meaningful conversation as we consistently seek to do the best we can with our lives.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Human HQ, 1404 Allston St., Floor 2

Admission: $28

Effective special education services for students with autism

From the event description:

In this training, we we focus on the most important education settings, tools and services for students who have an autism spectrum disorder. Parents and professionals will learn how to request functional behavior assessments and behavior intervention plans tailored to autism needs, what learning characteristics affect educational outcomes, what assistive technology can be helpful in and out class and how to guarantee appropriate social skills currculum and services.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Harris Center, 9401 Southwest Freeway, Room 104

Admission: $25

Meeting a global unmet need: global pediatric surgery

From the event description:

Join us as we welcome internationally renowned pediatric surgeon Kokila Lakhoo, who trained in South Africa and currently works in Oxford.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Home of Patricia Brock Howard, 6621 Sewanee Ave.

Admission: Free

The Headliner Series: Joel Byars

From the event description:

Joel Byars is an Atlanta-based comic fresh off the release of his debut album, The Trophy Husband. His unique comedy style weaves in hilariously revealing stories about the trials of being a trophy husband, growing up in a small town he calls "Mayberry with meth," and challenging Sally Mae to a fight.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Secret Group, 2101 Polk

Admission: $5

A Toast to Candlelighters

From the event description:

Candlelighters invites you to attend our inaugural "A Toast to Candlelighters." Guests will enjoy a glitzy evening filled with white and gold decor, unforgettable drinks, hors d'oeuvres and fabulous views of the Houston skyline all while dancing, networking and mingling with Houston's finest young professionals. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 5, 12 a.m.

Where: Aris Market Square Apartments, 409 Travis St.

Admission: $50 (General Admission); $75 (VIP Ticket)

