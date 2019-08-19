5 ways to make the most of your week in Houston

From a 50th anniversary celebration of the NASA moon landing to a free film screening at the Rice Media Center, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Houston GREEN Film Series: "Ay Mariposa"

From the event description:

Will the border wall strike a fatal blow to one of richest natural and cultural regions in North America? "Ay Mariposa" is a one-hour long documentary produced through a collaboration between three award-winning women filmmakers: Krista Schyler, Jenny Nichols and Morgan Heim.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Rice Media Center, 2030 University Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Downtown Rotary Celebrates NASA's 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

From the event description:

In recognition of NASA's 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Downtown Rotary Club of Houston will host Johnson Space Center (JSC) Director Mark S. Geyer, astronaut Randolph "Komrade" Bresnik, and Apollo Astronaut, and fellow Downtown Rotary Club of Houston member, Walter Cunningham will also be honored. We will also be joined by a special guest who was in mission control 50 years ago during the moon landing.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Bayou Place, 500 Texas St.

Admission: Free (Downtown Rotary Members); $50 (Non-Members)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bag Making Party: Anniversary/Back to School Edition

From the event description:

Join BLO for a game night turn-up, complete with cake and light bites. BYOB! We'll also spend some time assembling backpacks for kiddos heading back to school. Bring a backpack and/or a pre-packaged school supply kit.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Local Seat, 4822 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Salsa & Bachata Tropical Social

From the event description:

Get your Salsa and Bachata fix with our Free Pop-Up Tropical Latin Party! This is the best and most fun way to learn, practice and have fun dancing salsa, bachata and merengue! We welcome singles, couples, newbies and pros. Everyone helps each other learn and improve their dancing techniques with great music and fun people.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Dogwood, 2403 Bagby St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ricky Retro

From the event description:

RR's Rodeo is presented by Stereo Live Houston.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 p.m.- Friday, Aug. 23, 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

