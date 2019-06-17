5 ways to enjoy your week in Houston

Looking for something to do this week? From a food demonstration to a networking event, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

FREE Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Seminar for Pain Relief - Houston NE/Kingwood

Sufferers of neck pain. Shoulder pain. Elbow pain. Why you should attend: Suffer from joint, arthritis, back pain, sports injury or soft tissue damage? Seek an alternative to surgery or other traditional pain treatments and medications. You want to learn about a treatment option that's focused on regenerative medicine's benefits, so you can get back to doing the things you love as quickly and easily as possible. What you'll learn: The latest scientific developments in regenerative medicine for orthopedic and nervous conditions. How regenerative medicine could be a safer and more effective option.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Houston Kingwood, 130 Northpark Plaza Drive

Admission: Free

The Be Well Series: Clean Cooking with Smart in the Kitchen & Memorial Hermann

Marcia Smart of Smart in the Kitchen, Lemon Laine, and the Memorial Hermann team invite you out for a night of clean cooking education, food demonstrations and ingredient knowledge. Memorial Hermann will also have an RD on-site to explore nutrition tips! Prepare for an interactive three-course tasting! Marcia from Smart in the Kitchen will be walking us through how to meal prep for a growing family, quick and healthy meals for those with zero time and how to incorporate Lemon Laine products into your nutrition! All attendees will leave with samples from Ora Organics also!

When: Tuesday, June 18, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Lemon Laine, 714 Yale St., Suite 1K

Admission: $20

Kendra Scott Gives Back Party



Kendra Scott Gives Back! Benefiting Ms. J.D's Ready-To-Rise Leadership Academy for Middle School Girls! On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kendra Scott will host a Kendra Scott Gives Back Party, benefiting Ms. J.D's Ready-To-Rise Leadership Academy. This event will take place at: Kendra Scott City Centre, 816 Town and Country Blvd #131, Houston, TX 77024. Cupcakes and champagne will be provided!

When: Wednesday, June 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Kendra Scott City Centre, 816 Town and Country Blvd., Suite 131

Admission: Free

The Houston Moth GrandSLAM: THE HEAT IS ON

The Houston Moth GrandSLAM: THE HEAT IS ON. The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words — fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking and all points between. Listen as 10 StorySLAM champs tell tales of temperatures crackling, lids blown, leaps out of the frying pan or when the tough got going. The Moth is dedicated to finding intriguing people to tell inspired stories. At The Moth StorySLAM, those people find us.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 560 Texas Ave.

Admission: $25

Millennials After Dark - Professional Networking

Come network with Houston millennials in the new and deluxe Chapman and Kirby! Make big things happen and join hundreds (if not thousands) of millennials in an evening of premium networking, interactive photo booths and selfies, and influential connections. If you have a Houston Millennials lapel pin, make sure to wear it! The future that we millennials forge every day is unconventional, and so are the ways millennials network and relate. It is because of the unconventional and exciting nature of this networking soiree that, though it has only been publicized for than a week, the RSVPs have come in by the hundreds! Embrace your generation and social media. Share this event and help bring awareness, your friends and more young professionals that need the opportunity. We are not here to exploit each other, hence the event is free. The connections are real, the drinks are on you.

When: Thursday, June 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar St.

Admission: Free

