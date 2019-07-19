5 music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From live electronic music to a performance by SQUINTO, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Modular Houston Live @ Dan Electro's

We're stoked to announce our next electronic takeover will be at Dan Electros. It'll be our first time there and we've hand-picked the artists to make sure it'll be an all out banger. There's no better source in the city for experimental, eclectic, electronic beats.

When: Saturday, July 20, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, 1031 E. 24th St.

Admission: Free

FRENZI 9 Year Anniversary w/Random Movement

Ever since climbing onto the soulful drum and bass vibe 16 years ago, Random Movement (Mike Richards) production skills and DJ technique have pushed him to the forefront of stateside drum and bass, drawing in an audience of both old and young listeners.

When: Saturday, July 20, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.

Admission: $10

SQUNTO

No cameras or recording devices allowed. Event may contain strobe lighting, fog and other special effects.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $10-$15

Eli & Fur

No cameras or recording devices allowed.

When: Sunday, July 21, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $5-$10

Vibez Galore 2

This one of a kind event will feature sets from Dontaskgen, Jamie Hancock, God Body Bingo and DJ Anarchy! Free drinks will be provided by Deep Eddy, and a food truck will be on location.

When: Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: 5503 Lawndale St.

Admission: Free

