5 intriguing music events in Houston this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an EDM tour to an artist showcase, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

ALZO: THE GEEKED TOUR

Evolversi presents Alzo Lastrap: The Geeked Tour. The show includes sounds by DJ Maiya Papaya with special guests Xbyrd, Texas Boyz and D-Raww.

When: Saturday, July 6, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: DARBLY Entertainment, 7800 Amelia Road

Admission: $7 (EARLY BIRD). More ticket options available.

Rose Gold Saturdays

Rosegold Saturdays is for the sophisticated, stylish, energetic and strictly for the social jet setters, exceptional taste makers and influencers. Free entry and complimentary Hennessy cocktails and wings until 11 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 6, 9 p.m.- Sunday, July 7, 2 a.m.

Where: Rose Gold Cocktail Den, 2301 Main St., #200

Admission: Free before 11 p.m.

Carnage

Carnage, also known as El Diablo, is a Guatemalan-American record producer and DJ. Catch him live at Stereo Live Houston.

When: Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m.- Sunday, July 7, 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $30 (Tier 4)

Private Label presents Ben Böhmer

Ben Bohmer live at Stereo Live Houston. Event may contain strobe lighting, fog, and other special effects.

When: Sunday, July 7, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $10 (General Admission)

Coast 2 Coast Live artist showcase

Coast 2 Coast Live is the largest artist showcase in the world that brings together artists, DJs, producers, media and more for a professional networking event and artist showcase. Artists in the showcase are judged by a panel of celebrity judges and the winner walks away with a huge prize package to take his or her career to the next level.

When: Sunday, July 7, 9 p.m.- Monday, July 8 12:30 a.m.

Where: WAREHOUSE LIVE, 813 St Emanuel St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission (All Ages))

