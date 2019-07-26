5 health and wellness events to look forward to in Houston this weekend

Interested in health and wellness?

From a back to school community health fair to a mix and mingle fitness session, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.

2019 Back to School Health Fair



Free backpacks, free food, free medical consultations, free dental exams and free fun activities!

When: Saturday, July 27, 8 a.m.-noon

Where: Ibn Sina Foundation-Wilcrest Children's Clinic, 11220 S. Wilcrest Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beauty Within Pop-up



Come get your collagen and coffee fix and join us for a morning sweat session. Sample the latest products from Ancient Nutrition!

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Lemon Laine, 714 Yale St., Suite 1K

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Autoimmune Encephalitis Day of Strength



Autoimmune Encephalitis Day of Strength for patients and their families to learn and connect with families who share their experience.

When: Saturday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: United Way-Greater Houston, 50 Waugh Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

FitMix: Fitness Mix & Mingle



Calling all fitness enthusiasts and fitness professionals! Been wanting to meet new people who share your love for fitness? Come hang out with Houston #fitfam, meet a new #fitfriend or two, grab a drink and enjoy food items off Doberman's delicious menu!

When: Saturday, July 27, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Doberman's Bar & Grill, 519 Shepherd Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

I AM MORE - An Emotional Healing & Transformative Teaching Series



This teaching series is inspired by the story of your own life experiences and its intention & mission is to guide you to the highest truth about who you really are. Your life is defined by your experiences, but more importantly, it is defined by what you see as the truth of those experiences. This series will be facilitated by Michelle Paul and Harry Ogbogu.

When: Saturday, July 27, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Riverway, 7 Riverway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

