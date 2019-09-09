5 events worth checking out in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From movie night to a legislator panel, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

"Allende in his Labyrinth"

This film is about the last seven hours of Chile's President Salvador Allende. He and his his closest collaborators were inside the Palace of La Moneda during the brutal military coup d'etat on Sept. 11, 1973, the day democracy in Chile ended. Based on true events.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston, 3315 Sul Ross St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hispanic women networking and personal finance workshop

Hispanic women, listen carefully! By 2024, the labor force participation rate of Hispanic women is projected to reach 57.4%, while White non-Hispanic women's participation rate will fall to 55.7%. Yet, 16.9% of Hispanic families with children under 18 with a single, female householder who works full-time and year-round are in poverty. Breaking this cycle of poverty begins with a financial education. Learn the basics of money and finances and teach it to our community.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 13831 Northwest Fwy, 13831 Northwest Freeway

Admission: Free (Early bird); $15 (RSVP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Property Brothers book tour

Jonathan and Drew Scott, "the Property Brothers", will share their new picture book, "Builder Brothers Better Together" and sign books for fans. Your ticket will admit up to four family members, and each ticket includes a copy of "Builder Brothers Better Together". When you arrive at the event, you will receive your book and a ticket that indcates your place in the signing line, which will follow the presentation.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Wilchester Elementary School, 13618 St. Marys Lane

Admission: $20.40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Legacy of JFK and the Apollo Program

On Sept. 12, 1962, President John F.Kennedy gave his rousing "To the Moon" speech at a crowded Rice Stadium, committing the nation to putting an American on the moon by the end of the decade. In this 50th anniversary year of that first moon landing and on the 57th anniversary of the Rice speech, we discuss the legacy of the JFK vision by examining the impact of the Apollo program and looking to the future with some modern day Moonshots.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Rice University - James A. Baker III Hall, 6100 Main St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Session strides and setbacks legislator panel

Join the Houston LLC and a couple of our area elected officials to learn what is on the forefront of their minds post-session as they give their own account of wins and opportunities. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions of their own, so grab a friend and RSVP today.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Grove, Primavera Room, 1611 Lamar St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

