5 events worth checking out in Houston this week

From an empowerment hour to dance lessons, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

State of Black Women power hour reception

From the event description:

You are expressly invited to attend the State of Black Women Power Hour Reception at Grotto Houston Downtown. You'll be the first to hear the exciting State of Black Women program announcements. Parking and the event are complimentary. Lite bites and refreshments are also included.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Grotto Downtown, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite A

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hurricane Harvey documentary screening

From the event description:

"Changed" reveals the story of 10 families whose lives were altered permanently after Hurricane Harvey. Producer Maria Sotolongo takes us on an emotional journey with these families, who share their stories about loss and hope. From a pregnant mother who gave birth to her first child early, due to the stress of the hurricane, to the death of a loved one who drowned in his own home. "Changed" explores ways to heal and rebuild after the devastating blow Harvey brought to Houston.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall edition of The Mommie Series

From the event description:

Join us for our fall edition of The Mommie Series at the Paisley House! Sip, shop, give back and feel empowered! You don't want to miss our line-up of speakers. Grab your gal pals because this night is one of the best girls night out in Houston.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Paisley House, 9090 Katy Freeway

Admission: $75 (Fall Edition 2019)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Living Water young professionals kickoff

From the event description:

Attention Houston Young Professionals: We are kicking off a new season of advocacy for the thirsty and we would love for you be part of it. August 29 is also the opening night of college football, so there is plenty to celebrate! Come out to Cottonwood for drinks, apps, meeting new people and hearing about our vision for engaging Houston young professionals with the cause of safe water.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Cottonwood, 3422 N. Shepherd Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free salsa and bachata party

From the event description:

Come down to shake your hips! It's all happening at Sambuca Downtown. The party is free. For those interested, we will offering salsa and bachata dance lessons for just $10. The lessons are a great way to learn a few turns and to break the ice and meet the attendees throughout the night. Come out and have fun! The venue is amazing, the food is delicious, the music is live!

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sambuca, 909 Texas Ave.

Admission: Free; $10 (dance lessons)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

