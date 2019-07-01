5 events worth checking out in Houston this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a late night Independence Day party to a mayoral candidate meet and greet, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Tony Buzbee meet and greet

From the event description:

Join us for a meet and greet with Tony Buzbee in his bid for mayor of Houston. Food and beverages will be provided. Tony Buzbee is the managing attorney at the Buzbee Law Firm. His career began in 1997 when he worked as a briefing attorney in the Southern District of Texas for a federal district judge.

When: Tuesday, July 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Residence of Eric & Danielle Dick, 5234 Blossom St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Independence Belle: Raising the Steaks

From the event description:

Come celebrate Fourth of July eve with us at Houston's No.1 steak night and week day party, Belle Station! Raising the Steaks continues to reach its highest peak entering its seventh year! The venue will be decked out and expanded into a side parking lot!

When: Wednesday, July 3, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Belle Station, 207 Gray St.

Admission: $5 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wet n' wild Fourth of July bash

From the event description:

Come hang on the Fourth of July with us! Just blocks away from Freedom Fest and fireworks! Enjoy food and drink specials, along with a wet and wild time! We will be featuring truck bed pools, a swim up bar and water gun fights!

When: Thursday, July 4, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Henderson Heights Pub, 908 Henderson St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cheap Trick July 4 - music and fireworks

From the event description:

Raise a glass to the land of the free and the home of the brave! Join us on the Fourth of July to honor and celebrate our nation's birthday with a legendary American band and fireworks spectacular! Our concert will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Cheap Trick, one of the most influential and hard-working rock bands of all time.

When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.

Admission: $28 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Independence party by Mythnight

From the event description:

Mythnight Entertainment brings to you an Independence Day celebration. Let's embrace that beauty of diversity that we call freedom through the sounds of DJ Little Martin and DJ Pollo. Get your tickets now!

When: Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310

Admission: Free (before 11 p.m.)

Click here for more details, and to reserve your tickets

