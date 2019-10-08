5 events to check out in Houston this week

From a secret choir to art show, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The Secret Choir

From the event description:

Reduce stress. Get creative. Make friends. Imagine an interactive music open house for all ages (kids welcome). A book club with songs instead of books. This is the Secret Choir: Where the rehearsal is the performance .

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Annex HTX, 2007 Commerce St.

Admission: Free

Free wine tasting

From the event description:

Prepare to taste and rate 12 cabernet sauvignon wines blind, and take a free bottle of wine home with you at the end too! We are looking for 40 or more members of our meetup and wine tasting communities online to pick up a free bottle of wine and taste different wines using Quini on your smartphone or tablet, while you visit, to get your true opinion about the wines.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m.

Where: SPACES, 2925 Richmond Ave., Suite 1200

Admission: Free

Helen Greek wine pop up

From the event description:

For the second year in a row, we are teaming up with local Greek Restaurant, Helen, to spread the gospel of great Greek wines! We will be hosting a pop up on the courtyard in collaboration with Helen Restaurants and with special guest and with Greek wine importer, Cava Spiladis, showing 10 wines for you to sip as you stroll around our lovely courtyard.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 13 celsius, 3000 Caroline St.

Admission: $45

Free concert with Apollo Chamber Players

From the event description:

Join us for our free concert featuring the Apollo Chamber Players! The Houston Texas-based group "performs with rhythmic flair and virtuosity" (The Strad) and has "found fruitful territory" (Houston Chronicle) through innovative, globally-inspired programming and multicultural new music commissions. The group is also a large advocate for contemporary style music. The quartet has performed for sold-out audiences at Carnegie Hall twice in the past five years.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 4920 San Jacinto St, 4920 San Jacinto St.

Admission: Free

Under The Stars

From the event description:

Join us for an all black, exclusive "Under The Stars" event. You will experience live painting and music that will create an unmatachable vibe! As you stroll down the red carpet, various mediums of art will be displayed! Performances from vocal artists under the stars will distinguish this experience from any other!

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.- Friday, Oct. 11, 12 a.m.

Where: ShareSpace, 2203 Preston St.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $30 (VIP). More ticket options available.

