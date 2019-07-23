5 events to check out in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a beer 101 class to wine tour of Southern Rhône, here are the best options to help you get out and about in the days ahead. adfa sdfsad

Beer and cheese pairing: Eureka Heights and Gouda

From the event description:

The only thing we like more than drinking beer is drinking beer while eating cheese. We are combining forces with Murray's once again to bring you "Gouda Through the Ages." This class is sure to set your tastebuds on a magical journey to flavor country as we marry Eureka Heights beer with different styles of Gouda. The class will last approximately one hour and will conclude with a pint of beer of your choice and a Q&A with the brewer and a Murray's Cheese representative.

When: Monday, July 22, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 W. 18th St.

Admission: $20

Free couponing class

From the event description:

Learn extreme savings, without extreme effort! The instructor will share in-depth tips, tricks and secrets used to save hundreds of dollars on groceries. We all have to buy groceries, come learn the real way to do it on a shoestring budget. Don't miss this chance to change your family's monthly budget forever. You won't believe how easy it is for you to save hundreds per month after attending this amazing free workshop.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Houston Intercontinental Airport, 425 N. Sam Houston Parkway East

Admission: Free

Christmas in July kick-off party

From the event description:

Join us at The Gite Gallery for our Christmas in July kick-off party. You don't want to miss this opportunity to network with Houston's top professionals while enjoying The Gite Gallery's collection of original fine art by African and Cuban artists. Everything in the collection will be discounted 50-75%. We will also have free champagne and light bites.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Gite Gallery, 2024 Alabama St.

Admission: Free

National Tequila Day

From the event description:

National Tequila Day is on Wednesday. On this day, you can celebrate your love of this famous Mexican spirit by enjoying a tequila with friends or make new ones. Tequila is the national drink of our neighbor Mexico. Since Texas has so many ties to Mexico, it's only natural that we feel a strong pull towards this delicious spirit. Whether you sip on it, shoot it or mix it into a cocktail, tequila is always a good time.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 6-10 p.m.

Admission: Free

A tour of Southern Rhône

From the event description:

Toast of the Town Education Series presents a guest lecture by Guillaume Gonnet, whose famliy has been settled in Bédarrides in the Rhône Valley since 1600. Etienne Gonnet and Jeanne Brunier married and created Font de Michelle in 1950. Today the Domaine is being managed by their grandchild and this seminar's guest speaker. In addition to the lecture portion, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience several wines.

When: Thursday, July 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Goody Goody Liquor - Tanglewood/Memorial, 6401 Woodway Drive, Suite 149

Admission: $15

