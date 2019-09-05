5 choice health and wellness events in Houston this weekend

Interested in health and wellness?

From a health and safety fair to a Yoga, Beatz & Brunch event, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.

Mentoring The 100 Way: Back2School Fall 2019 - Healthy Minds + Bodies

From the event description:

The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston (100BMOH) will host its next mentoring session that will feature our community partners from Melanin Yoga Project, who will work with our mentees to help them maintain healthy minds and bodies for academic success as they begin another school year.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9:45 a.m.-noon

Where: Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men, 1700 Gregg St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community Health & Safety Fair

From the event description:

Texas Conference Ushers and Nurses will be hosting its Annual Community Health and Safety Fair, where participants will receive access to an array of preventative education services. A diverse group of healthcare, safety and environmental service providers as well as entertainment vendors have been invited to this event.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Evangelist Chapel AME Church, 3401 Hondo St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Queen In Me Series (Part 1)

From the event description:

Join us for a three-part "Queen In Me Series" filled with dynamic information for girls between the ages of 12-18. Our Run Your Queendom speakers focus in on critical elements of building confidence, goal setting and living your best "Queen" life. This series is designed to produce a radiant domino effect of inspiration that will personally grow and develop our young Queens of today into confident female leaders of tomorrow.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library, 8501 W. Montgomery Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Between Us Girls

From the event description:

HER Initiative and the Texas Black Women Initiative are joining forces to host Between Us Girls, an interactive and educational workshop for women 18 and older. The purpose of Between Us Girls is to create an environment conducive to open and honest dialogue surrounding HIV and AIDS in a fun an interactive way. Attendees will learn the importance of creating/identifying value systems, making positive choices about their bodies and how to foster healthy relationships based upon this value system, HIV/AIDS/STI knowledge and effective communication skills, while engaging with a diverse panel of women sharing their lived experiences.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: AIDS Foundation Houston, 6260 Westpark Drive, #100

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga, Beatz & Brunch

From the event description:

Yoga, Beatz & Brunch, a unique experience you don't want to miss!

When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Tinsley on the Park, 919 Gillette St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

