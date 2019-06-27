4 top charity events in Houston this weekend

Looking to give back this weekend?

From a 5K wellness walk to a women's empowerment brunch, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.

5K Wellness Walk

A branded Lovett Center tent will be set-up for sign-in, and the first participants to show up will get a complimentary The Lovett Center Track & Field t-shirt.

When: Saturday, June 29, 9-10 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park Tennis Center, 1500 E. Memorial Loop Drive

Admission: Free

The Landing Open House

Get a look inside the drop-in center at The Landing's Summer Open House. Here are some things to look forward to: Hear about survivors' progress, learn about programs, tour the entire drop in center and see the changes we've made.

When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Landing, 9894 Bissonnet St., Suite 605

Admission: Free

Cocktails for Cause: Day Party Edition

Please join us as we raise funds and awareness for Houston Habitat for Humanity. We have curated a social atmosphere for your enjoyment with crafty libations created by the 8th Wonder Distillery mixologists. Amazing Auction items will be up for grabs thanks to local businesses and celebrities for their donations.

When: Saturday, June 29, 4-8 p.m.

Where: 8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas St.

Admission: Free

Broken But Blessed Women's Empowerment Brunch

Need a support friend? Join our sisterhood as we take time out to empower and uplift women who have been through hell and back and just need a friend. You are not alone through your struggles, there are several other women who have been through enough too. It's time to get up and get back to living. Lets celebrate moving forward.

When: Sunday, June 30, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Sleepy's Po-Boys, 9591 S. Main St.

Admission: $25-$100

