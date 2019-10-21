4 things to do on the cheap in Houston this week

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

Baby on the way event

From the event description:

Calling all soon-to-be parents! Join Kelsey-Seybold physicians for an educational and fun evening focused on getting ready to bring your baby home. Learn about what to expect during labor and delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, post-partum care for mom and tips for all new parents from our OBGYN, pediatrician and breastfeeding expert.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Meyerland Plaza | Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, 560 Meyerland Plaza mall

Admission: $10 (Single Ticket); $15 (Couple Ticket (2 tickets total))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DASH Market — Fall shopping extravaganza

From the event description:

DASH kicks off the fall show with the first DASH preview party. Shoppers can get a "first look" at the newest trends in gifts and home decor as they enjoy live music, wine, light bites and signature cocktails.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St.

Admission: $10 (DASH Market - General Admission); Other ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga&Hops at Eureka Heights

From the event description:

Join Yoga & Hops at Eurkea Heights for a one-hour yoga class held inside the brewery, followed by a beer of your choice. Twenty dollars includes yoga and one beer. Twenty-five dollars gets you one of our custom pint glasses, too!

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 W. 18th St.

Admission: $20 (Yoga&Hops)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Closet'

From the event description:

360 Film presents "The Closet", a horror film that will be the scariest movie of all time. The film was directed by Trevor Ford and Chris Dav.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Landmark's River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.

Admission: $9.75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

