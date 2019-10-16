4 intriguing health and wellness events in Houston this weekend

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a cancer awareness luncheon to an energy workshop, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.

4th Annual Pink Power Expo and Luncheon

Celebrate breast cancer awareness month at our Women of Wellness (WOW) Pink Power luncheon. WOW is a health and social program to empower women as healthcare consumers by providing educational information and hosting fun, inspiring events that celebrate women's roles in their own wellness.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: St. Joseph Medical Center, 1919 LaBranch

Admission: $10 (General Admission); $100 (Reserved Table for six guests)

Cancer Survivor Conference and Health Fair

We are excited to host a cancer awareness life extension health fair program. We are requesting that you join our efforts and assist in this much needed community service program. Please commit to be a financial donor or sponsor for this program by making a financial donation. Thank you in advance for your generosity and support.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Marriott Hotel Houston North, 255 N. Sam Houston Parkway East

Admission: $25

Chakra Balancing Workshop

This two-hour restorative workshop will help you balance your chakras with meditation, yoga, reiki, crystals and aromatherapy. You'll learn about your seven major chakras, their functions and ways to balance them with several modalities. You'll even get to take home your personalized crystals and essential oil blend that you can use at home to balance your chakras!

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: West University Wellness, 5180 Buffalo Speedway

Admission: $89

Awaken Your Energy

Awaken from the dreary slumber of normal, "everyday life"! Experience new access to the vital energy within you and all around you, with techniques for cultivating and expressing your energy for the fulfillment of all that you desire: Creativity, romance, wish-fulfillment. You will want to wear comfortable clothes for moving and relaxing.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-7 p.m.

Where: Tri.be Wellness Community, 2425 W. Loop South, #335

Admission: $33 (The One - Individual Entry); $55 (Two Poles Attracting - Two People)

