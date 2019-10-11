4 great music events in Houston this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From The Secret Choir, an interactive event, to a live performance by Waka Flaka Flame, here are the local musical shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Secret Choir

From the event description:

Reduce stress. Get creative. Make friends. Imagine an interactive music open house for all ages (kids welcome).At Secret Choir, the rehearsal is the performance. No musical experience necessary. Recent singers in The Secret Choir have enjoyed the fun, step-by-step singing process we use to sing layered folk songs (rounds). Our songs make steady rhythms and compelling harmonies that are pleasant and energizing.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Annex HTX, 2007 Commerce St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Moon Medicine Ecstatic Dance

From the event description:

Moon Medicine, a dance of delightful sensory immersion, is a monthly community gathering for deepening our connection with our intuitive being and our dance tribe, and celebrating the cycles of Mother Earth.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Studio NiaMoves, 508 Pecore St.

Admission: $5 (Child); $15 (Adult)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label Presents: Porky & Lubelski

From the event description:

Stereo Live Houston presents Porky and Lubelski. Event may contain strobe lighting, fog and other special effects.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Waka Flocka Flame

From the event description:

AURA presents Waka Flocka Flame.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: AURA, 4701 Nett St., #A

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $20 (Elite Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.