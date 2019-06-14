4 food and drink events to check out in Houston this weekend

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From the Houston Food Fest to a crawfish boil, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Ship & Shop Brunch Fathers Day Edition

From the event description:

B smoothEnt.com is holding a Sip & Shop Brunch Father's Day Edition on Saturday at Grooves of Houston. Expect over 40 vendors to shop from throughout the day.

When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston Food Fest

From the event description:

The 2019 Houston Food Fest is happening on Saturday at Midtown Park. Come to enjoy food from over 70 different food vendors from Houston, Austin and other surrounding cities. Expect everything from tacos to gumbo to ice cream to vegan burgers. There will also be live entertainment.

When: Saturday, June 15, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis St.

Admission: $5 (pre-sale general admission); $10 (regular price general admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Red Stick Boilers Super Saturdays

From the event description:

Red Stick Boilers is hosting its Super Saturday's Crawfish Boil that will feature New Orleans' Mardi Gras food and culture. The menu includes crawfish, potatoes, crab legs, smoked alligator and more.

When: Saturday, June 15, 2-7 p.m.

Where: 4212 Almeda Rd, 4212 Almeda Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rooftop Zydeco with Lil Nate

From the event description:

Head on down to Calhoun's Rooftop for the latest installment of Zydeco on the Rooftop on Sunday with Lil Nate on stage.

When: Sunday, June 16, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Calhoun's Rooftop, 4701 Calhoun Road, #200

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.