4 events worth checking out in Houston this week

From a Mexican-inspired feast to a dance master class, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Phaedra & Friends: An unexpected dinner at Cuchara

Join Houston Food Finder editor and publisher Phaedra Cook at renowned Montrose restaurant Cuchara for a three-course meal with never-before-seen creative platings and true Mexico flavors. Also, enjoy special Don Julio tequila cocktails (cost is additional).

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Cuchara, 214 Fairview St., Suite 1

Admission: $58.20

Free couponing class

We all have to buy groceries; come learn the real way to do it on a shoestring budget. Don't miss this chance to change your family's monthly budget forever.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Houston NW/Willowbrook, 7979 Willow Chase Blvd.

Admission: Free

Free tropical salsa Wednesday social

Get your salsa on with our free tropical salsa social on Wednesday nights! We welcome singles, couples, newbies and pros. Everyone helps each other learn and improve their salsa techniques with great music and fun people.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Fabian's Latin Flavors, 301 Main St.

Admission: Free

Dance master class

This series of innovative master classes brings the expertise of world-renowned dancers, choreographers and teaching artists from all over the globe directly to Houston. Classes are open to the public for intermediate dancers and up.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston, 5601 S. Braeswood Blvd.

Admission: $20

