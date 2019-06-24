4 events worth checking out in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a computer workshop to an EDM concert, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Intro to Python workshop

Join Flatiron School for a workshop about the basics of Python! We will cover the basics of data science using Python, how it can be usedand what you need to do to get started in building a career in data. Bring your laptop and we'll provide the food and drinks!

When: Tuesday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: WeWork The Jones Building, 708 S. Main St., Floor 4

Admission: Free

Human Trafficking: A Guide for Educators and School Officials

While most schools are equipped to handle various security issues, human trafficking is a continuously emerging threat in need of increased methods for addressing. This training is designed to meet this new challenge by proactively preparing educators and school personnel to address this issue.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: United Way Houston, 50 Waugh Drive

Admission: Free

Heroes Helping Heroes

Join us for food, drinks, games, vendors and many giveaways! Special guest speakers include a family that is currently fighting their battle against cancer and Jesus Zamora, Houston City Council District F candidate.

When: Thursday, June 27, 3-7 p.m.

Where: D. Miller & Associates, PLLC, 2610 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, #200

Admission: Free

Immersive Vibrationsz V

Your favorite vibe session is back again! Join Evolversi and Darbly for their fifth installment in the "Immersive Vibrationsz" series, featuring Benni Bolivar, AbstracttheGod, Rome and Gash the Reaper! Free RSVP, drinks, food, music and fun.

When: Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m.-Friday, June 28, 12 a.m.

Where: DARBLY Entertainment, 7800 Amelia Road

Admission: Free

