4 events to check out in Houston this week

From a tech demo day to a spa anniversary party, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

DigitalCrafts demo day, happy hour and talent showcase

Join us for a demo day celebration and networking event in honor of the newest grads of DigitalCrafts' Immersive Web Development bootcamp. You'll have the opportunity to meet our grads as they demo their capstone projects, showing off all they've learned in their time with us. We'll have a brief presentation about 30 minutes in, but you can drop in any time and stay as long as you like. Throughout the event, food and drinks are on us! If you're looking to hiring your next teammate, a prospective student or a friend or family member, you'll find plenty of inspiration and great talent amongst our students.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Cannon, 1334 Brittmoore Road, DigitalCrafts classroom

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doug Benson

Doug Benson Standup live! Benson is known for his popular podcasts ("Doug Loves Movies" and "Getting Doug With High"), his films ("Super High Me," "The Greatest Movie Ever Rolled," "Chronic-Con: Episode 420"), appearances on TV shows like "@midnight," "The Trailer Park Boys" and "You're The Worst," and for presiding over "The High Court" as "Judge Doug" on Comedy Central.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 8-9 p.m.

Where: The Secret Group, 2101 Polk

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HP advanced manufacturing seminar

3D printing is no longer just for prototyping. Efficiently producing end-use parts with the option for mass customization is a necessity for manufacturers in aerospace, consumer products, hi-tech, medical and more. Join us for a special seminar to understand how manufacturers can significantly reduce production time, cost and waste using HP 3D printing technology versus traditional manufacturing methods.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: UH Technology Bridge, 5000 Gulf freeway, Building 5, Room 115

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tru Essence Spa anniversary party

Join us as we celebrate Tru Essence Spa's one year anniversary. Enjoy amazing music, fabulous cocktails, great food and one day only spa specials. Also, be the first to purchase our new products.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Tru Essence Cosmetic and Medical Spa, 1725 Main St., #2

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

