4 cool community and culture events in Houston this weekend

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a ladies night out to an open mic night, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.

Ladies night out

Join us for a night of movement and engaging dialogue to discover ways to increase strength, bolster your immune system and learn how strength can help you to become your absolute best! The program is presented by Katie Wiseman, M.Ed., founder of the Get Fit Gang Fitness Program©. If you are interested in actually participating in some movement that evening, dress in exercise clothes and bring a yoga mat if available.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Arab American Cultural & Community Center, Farouk Shami Hall, 10555 Stancliff Road

Admission: Free (Adults); $5 (Children Fee)

Houston international fashion week

Houston international fashion week will feature some of Mexico's top fashion designers for both children and couture fashions.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd.

Admission: $35 (Student Admission); $50 (General Admission); $80 (VIP Admission)

The ROCK's fall festival

The ROCK's fall festival is an alternative to kids walking the streets, going house-to-house.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 9321 Edgebrook Dr, 9321 Edgebrook Drive

Admission: Free

WLW open mic

Live performances, refreshments, shopping from our collection... What more could you ask for? Poetry, song, spoken word, dance, you name it! Frost Town and Legacy Lapels will be with us, so be sure to check out their collection and shop too!

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Annex HTX, 2007 Commerce St.

Admission: Free

