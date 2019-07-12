4 community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a special museum visit to an African cuisine tasting event, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.

BLCK Market

BLCK Market Houston has partnered with the Buffalo Soldiers Museum to bring you a one of a kind experience on Saturday at a discounted price.

When: Saturday, July 13, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, 3816 Caroline St.

Admission: Free (Free Admission); $2 (General Admission)

EEDC third ward college send-off

The Emancipation Economic Development Council is hosting the second annual Third Ward College Send-Off at Emancipation Park for high school students who graduated in 2019 and live in the 77004 zip code. Participating students must be entering their freshman year of college, trade or technical school.

When: Saturday, July 13, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Blackshear Elementary School, 2900 Holman St.

Admission: Free

Unity Women Tea Party

We're having our second annual Unity Women's Tea Party and you're invited to join us for a fun afternoon of socializing while enjoying our tea and goodies. The theme for our July event is "Expressing our divinity through socializing and connecting". Experience how socializing can be an opportunity for spiritual service. Each table will have a table host and she and her team will create a theme for their table. Along with food, fun and fellowship, there will be some surprises and prizes!

When: Saturday, July 13, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Unity of Houston - Pyramid, 2929 Unity Drive

Admission: $15

Taste of Pan Africa

Please join us for a stellar evening of food, wine, music, networking and philanthropy at the next installment of "The Taste of Pan-Africa Event Series" on Sunday. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit our charity partners Hope For Us Charity. Enjoy the best of Pan-African cuisine as chefs from East Africa, South Africa, West Africa, Brazil, Haiti and the Caribbean arouse and excite your taste buds.

When: Sunday, July 14, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Ayva Events Center, 9371 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $5 (Presale Ticket); $25 (General admission)

