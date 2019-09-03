3 ways to enjoy your week in Houston

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a consignment sale to a city council candidate forum, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Just Between Friends of Central Houston teacher presale

From the event description:

This only happens twice a year! Stock up on classroom toys and books now. Please join us for Central Houston's largest children's and maternity consignment sale event. At Just Between Friends, you can get way more for less. Your wallet will thank you for it later.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Zone, 10371 Stella Link Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Back to school slim down body sculpting event

From the event description:

Join us for a fun night out to learn about the hottest technology for body sculpting! Trusculpt ID is the new way to get your dream body! Using radio frequency and unique applicators, you can treat your entire abdomen in just 15 minutes!

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Houston Female Urology, 18400 Katy Freeway, #530

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston City Council District D candidate forum

From the event description:

Hear from every candidate, and make your voice heard as we select our next Houston City Councilperson for District D. This is a nonpartisan event.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: University of Houston Student Center South, Theater Room, 4455 University Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

