3 ways to enjoy your week in Houston

From a night out with the ladies of "WatchHerWork" to a class on Italian apertivo wines, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

WatchHerNetwork

Come mix and mingle with the ladies of "WatchHerWork." We'll have quality conversation, idea sharing and inspirational chit chat.

When: Tuesday, July 9, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country Blvd., #100

Admission: Free

Free Summer Kids Super Hero Day

The first 30 kids that register for this event will receive free supplies to make their very own superhero mask! Children will also receive a free surprise giveaway

When: Wednesday, July 10, noon-2 p.m.

Where: MD Kids Pediatrics, 1213 Hermann Drive, Suite 670

Admission: Free

Aperitivo Italiano: Wine Body Guide, Light, Medium and Full

An Aperitivo is joyous and mood-lifting; it relaxes you after a day of work or prepares you for the night to come. Aperitivo, with its cheerful yet elegant nature, is a staple in Italy and has been getting more and more appreciated around the world. At the ICCC, we have created the Aperitivo Italiano nights: a series of three wine classes in June and July, in a relaxed and joyful environment, for you to discover un-ordinary wines.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.

Admission: $25 (ICCC Member); $30 (Non-member)

