3 performing and visual arts events to plan for in Houston this weekend

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this weekend, from a weekend dance workshop to a play.

Lindy hop weekend workshop

From the event description:

Houston Swing Dance Society is hosting a special workshop with Grace Durant and Tomasz Przytycki! Join us for a weekend full of growth and fun as we hone our social dancing skills. With eight hours of Lindy hop instruction geared to intermediate levels or above, we hope to build not only on your foundations, but all of the advanced technique you have learned as well.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 11:30 a.m.-Sunday, Aug. 18, 10 p.m.

Where: Eddie's Exclusive Dance Club Inc, 2726 Fondren Road

Admission: $15 (Sunday night live band); $40 (Saturday workshop pass); $40 (Sunday workshop pass). More ticket options available.

District Art Gallery's Seasonal Auction

From the event description:

You are respectfully invited to an evening of art purchase at District Art Gallery's "Seasonal Auction". The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and admiration of work displayed through the gallery. Ongoing, the work will be presented upon auction and collectors or dealers will be given a platform to bid and purchase works.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m.

Where: District Art Gallery, 810 Richey St.

Admission: Free

"I'll Be Single Before I Settle "

From the event description:

In this stage play, four successful friends rekindle a college bet to see who can find true love. As the race for a man begins, secrets are exposed forcing the girls to walk in their truth.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St.

Admission: $25

