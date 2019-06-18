3 live theater performances happening in Houston this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to live stage performances in Houston this week, from a musical adaptation of an acclaimed children's book to a comedy written by a Texas playwright.

"Tuck Everlasting" at artFACTORY

"Tuck Everlasting," a heartwarming musical based on the beloved children's novel by Natalie Babbitt, makes its Houston premiere at artFACTORY, just in time for your summer plans! What unfolds is nothing short of magical.

When: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Where: artFACTORY, 1125 Providence St.

Price: $16.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Henry V" at The Company OnStage

"Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more!" Soon after becoming King, Henry V of England ponders his claim to rule France, and when the Dauphin sends him an insulting message, he makes up his mind to invade. Filled with intense drama, stirring action and some of the Bard's most famous and beloved dialogue, "Henry V" has excited and moved audiences for centuries, remaining one of his most popular works.

When: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

Where: The Company OnStage, 4930 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Price: $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Vanities" at Theatre Suburbia

Follow three Texas high school girls, from the days of cheerleading through college sororities and into what life holds for each of them. A classic from a Texas playwright, this bittersweet comedy provides an astute, snapshot-sharp chronicle of these lives.

When: Friday, June 21, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Suburbia, 4106 Way Out West Drive

Price: $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

