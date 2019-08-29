3 intriguing community and culture events in Houston this weekend

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From the first meeting of the Jordanian American Society of Music of Houston to a Labor Day festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston. Read on for a rundown.

Kirtan Fest

From the event description:

Kirtan Fest brings together kirtaniyas, traveling preachers and devotees to our state-of-the-art temple in Houston, Texas. The altar is home to the presiding deities of Sri Sri Radha Nila Madhava, the tallest Radha-Krishna deities in the western world, Sri Sri Radha Giridhari, Sri Giriraja Govardhan, largest Govardhan Sila in the western world, Sri Sri Nitai Chaitanya Chandra and Sri Sri Nitai Gaura Chandra, deities from the Radha Damodar travelling sankirtan party and installed by Srila Prabhupada himself.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 a.m.-Monday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m.

Where: Hare Krishna Temple & Cultural Center, 1320 W. 34th St.

Admission: $45-$65

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Acres Home Labor Day Cultural Fest

From the event description:

This festival will be a fun and safe environment for children to enjoy bounce houses, face painting and jumbo board games. Food will be provided by food trucks and catering from various restaurants. Throughout the open space we will have a stage for live performances of music, poetry, and dance. There will also be the Acres Homes Food Market to provide healthy choice items, along with a variety of small business owners displaying their products.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, noon-6:30 p.m.

Where: Acres Homes Center for Business and Economic Development, 6112 Wheatley St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jordanian American Society of Houston's first meeting

From the event description:

There will be kids activities, food trucks, live music, hookah and giveaways.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 3-10 p.m.

Where: ACC, 10555 Stancliff Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

