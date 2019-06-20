3 choice music events in Houston this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an old school day party to The Great Combo of Puerto Rico, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Keto Gentry The Consultant Presents KANGOLS & SHELL TOES Day Party @Davenport.

From the event description:

Keto Gentry The Consultant presents: KANGOLS And Shell Toes Day Party .

When: Saturday, June 22, 2-8 p.m.

Where: 2115 Richmond Ave, 2115 Richmond Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico | La Placita Houston

From the event description:

The Puerto Rican and Cuban Festival and La Placita Houston are proud to present The Great Combo of Puerto Rico.

When: Saturday, June 22, 9:0 p.m.- Sunday, June 23, 2 a.m.

Where: La Placita Houston, 2118 Lamar St.

Admission: $45 (General Admission); $100 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ilan Bluestone

From the event description:

Ilan Bluestone performs, presented by Stereo Live Houston.

When: Saturday, June 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 23 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline