Where to hop on a hayride this fall in the Houston area

Pixabay

From family-friendly farms to nightly fright fest, several locations across Houston are offering hayrides this fall.

Here are some

Blessington Farms will offer 20 attractions including hayrides beginning September 21. The fall festival and farm funland will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Dewberry Farm's 18th annual Fall Festival takes place September 28 – November 10. Enjoy more than 50 attractions and activities on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets and season passes are available for purchase online. Dewberry Farm offers discounted admission for seniors older than 55 years old, active military, veterans and first responders and groups of more than 15 people.

Haunted Hayrides will begin on September 29 and continue through the first weekend of November, every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. and on Halloween from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fearshire Farms offers three escape games, two haunted houses and a dead-end corn maze. Tickets are available for purchase upon arrival, cash only.

Beginning in October, the fall festival hosted by Froberg's Farm will include hayrides on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets available for purchase upon arrival.

Haunted Trails and Psycho Hallow will begin on September 27 through the first weekend of November, every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. – midnight, on Sundays and select weekdays from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. and on Halloween from 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets are available online for advanced purchase or upon arrival.

Holy Cross hosts its 13th annual pumpkin patch October 11 – 27. The event is open on weekends only and hayrides are available on Saturday and Sunday. Additional activities include a children's maze, pumpkin decorating, bounce house, family photo booth and face painting. Admission is free.

Oil Ranch's Scarecrow Festival & Pumpkin Patch returns in October. The event will run every day for the entire month. Oil Ranch offers over 50 acres of family fun and fall activities including hayrides. Hours are 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission prices for the all-inclusive event are $15.95 per person on weekdays and $19.95 on weekends.

The pumpkin patch at Old Time Christmas Tree Farm will open in October. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Admission is $7 per person and tickets for pumpkins and attractions including hayrides are sold separately.

The 19th annual Thrill at the Mill and Vendor Market will be hosted by 7 Acre Wood on October 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission is free however tickets for all activities including hayrides and other activities are sold separately.

P-6 Farm's fall festival kicks off September 28. The festival will run through November 9, open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. with additional hours in September and October on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The fall festival includes hayrides and more than 20 other activities for families to enjoy. Tickets are available online.

Did we miss any? Share your favorite area hayride destinations in the comments.

