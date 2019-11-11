Dish Society to open sixth location in Bellaire

Kimberly Park

HOUSTON - The newest Dish Society location is expected to open in the fall of 2020 in Bellaire.

The farm-to-table restaurant will take residency at 4191 Bellaire Blvd. at the front left side of Southside Commons.

"I love the area. It's been on our radar for a very long time," founder and CEO Aaron Lyons said. "We send a lot of delivery that way, so there are probably people in the area whose only experience with Dish Society has been out of a paper bag. It will be nice to give them their own dine-in experience."

Dish Society will be open daily, offering quick counter-service breakfast, lunch and brunch on weekends. Table service will be available during social hour and dinner.

The newest location will include a patio and indoor/outdoor bar designed by Gin Braverman, who worked with Lyons on the Memorial and Heights locations.

Currently, there are five Dish Society restaurants located in Galleria, Katy, Memorial, The Heights and downtown.

